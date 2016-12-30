Celebrating Christmas in sunny Argentina. Two colourful Christmas stamps

What is Christmas like in Buenos Aires? With fireworks, warm temperatures, calorie-laden food, and dancing until dawn, Navidad in Buenos Aires is a party that is literally not for the faint of heart. So, to mark this great holiday Argntina Post has released two special festive stamps depicting the illustration “Angels” by Norah Borges.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate these bright and colourful philatelic items.

Christmas in Argentina is warm, and families tend to stay in the air-conditioning to stay cool. Since there is no snow, the locals decorate their evergreen Christmas trees with cotton balls to simulate snow on the tree branches found in Northern Hemisphere countries. They observe the holiday with most of Christmas Day spent in services. People go from house to house, visiting and caroling.

As in other countries that use the Julian calendar, the Magi who bring the children gifts do not come until January 7. On January 6, Argentina children place their shoes beneath their beds or under the Christmas tree, as well as leaving hay and water out for the horses of the Magi.