British anti-slavery cover doubles estimate. The philatelic item achieved US$17,000 at Robert A Siegel

StampNews.com hurries to share the latest auction news with our readers. This extremely interesting piece of info concerns a mid-19th century British anti-slavery cover that achieved US$17,000 at Robert A Siegel in New York. That’s double its US$7,500 estimate.

The piece was among the stars of an auction of pieces from the Eubank collection on December 13, which was held to benefit the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum. The cover displays an African family with broken shackles at their feet.

A banner at the top reads: “Haste Happy Day! The time we long to see when every son of Adam shall be free!”

An additional detail shows the man holding a Bible directing readers to Isaiah 58:6: “…loose the bands of wickedness, undo the heavy burdens, let the oppressed go free and break every yoke.” The design was British, but the envelope was designed for use in America – where slavery was still practiced.

However, the fact it was sent between two northern states (Vermont and Massachusetts) means that its persuasive power was probably limited. The cover also displays a rare 1851 3c stamp, further enhancing its rarity.

Sourced by paulfrasercollectibles.com