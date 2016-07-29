Be one of the first philately lovers to own the Beatrix Potter stamps. Six original stamps introduced by Royal Mail

2016 marks 150 years since the birth of Beatrix Potter, one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors, who has captured our imagination for over 100 years with her beautifully illustrated Tales. To mark the 150th Anniversary of Beatrix Potter’s birth, Royal Mail has issued six special stamps with illustrations of her beloved character, Peter Rabbit.

Now you can own a collector card with a special postmark and bright Beatrix Potter stamps with miniature sheets.

What’s more, the stamps themselves have been officially postmarked by Royal Mail on their first day of issue – 28th July 2016. The six Special Stamps feature the original illustrations of Peter Rabbit, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Squirrel Nutkin, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny.

British author Beatrix Potter wrote and illustrated more than 20 children’s books starring Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, and Benjamin Bunny.

Born July 28, 1866, Beatrix Potter spent a solitary childhood with long holidays in the country. She loved to sketch animals and later invented stories about them. In 1902, Potter published The Tale of Peter Rabbit, which launched her career as a children’s author. More than 20 other books for young audiences soon followed. Potter’s tales of Peter Rabbit, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Benjamin Bunny and others have become children’s classics. She died in 1943.