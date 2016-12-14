AmeriStamp Expo – APS Winter Convention

60th Annual Winter Meeting in Reno, Nevada, USA

Approximately 50 dealers, a dozen societies, 40 meetings and seminars, and first day ceremonies are expected at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Show Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday/Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but registration is required.

When: March 3-5, 2017

Hours: Fri-Sat 10am-6pm,

Sun 10am-4pm

Where: Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502

Please check back for more information or contact: Kathleen Edwards, Shows and Exhibitions Assistant 814-933-3803 ext. 217 – stampshow@stamps.org