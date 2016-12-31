80th birthday of Pope Francis celebrated by Vatican Post A special minisheet of four stamps released

Pope Francis celebrated his 80th birthday on December 17. To mark this outstanding event Vatican Post has released the commemorative minisheet that features a painting realized for this occasion by Raúl Berzosa, a Spanish painter whose work spans various fields and themes, with a special emphasis on sacred art, especially biblical scenes from the Old and New Testaments.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the bright design of this special philatelic item!

The painting depicts with great realism the Pope while giving a blessing, together with a sacred and symbolic dimension: the Holy Father arrives at the Chair of Saint Peter, a symbol of his mission represented here in a detail of the Bernini altar with the same name, and is accompanied by the Blessed Mother, “Our Lady of Luján”, patroness of Argentina. Pope Francis is led by the Holy Spirit, who is manifested through light which shines on the upper part of the painting fully illuminating the face of the Holy Father and the entire painting.

The choice of colors also recalls intentionally both the Argentine flag in the appearance of the Blessed Mother, and the Vatican with the yellow background and the Pope’s white vestments. The Philatelic and Numismatic Office celebrates the 80th Birthday of Pope Francis with an official Folder containing the Minisheet of 4 stamps inserted in a graphic project highlighting the work of the artist who collaborated for the realization of the series.

On 17 December 1936 in Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants Mario and Regina Sivori, was born. He graduated as a chemical technician and then chose the path of the priesthood, entering the diocesan seminary, and later the novitiate of the Society of Jesus. On 13 December 1969 he was ordained a priest. On 20 May 1992 Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop and created him a Cardinal in the Consistory of 21 February 2001. He was elected Pope on 13 March 2013.