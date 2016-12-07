1967 Davy Crockett imperforate stamps offered at Siegel. The lot is expected to make around US$7,500!

StampNews.com hurries to get our readers acquainted with the latest auction news. This one concerns the 1967 Davy Crockett 5c imperforate pair that will be among the top lots of a Robert A Siegel sale including a range of modern US error stamps.

The stamp was the second issue in the popular American Folklore series. It was released on August 17, 1967 – the frontiersman’s 181st birthday. The example offered in the sale is one of between three and five examples of an imperforate pair, making it one of the rarest modern US errors.

Siegel comments: “We have not offered another since keeping computerized records”.

It’s expected to make around US$7,500.

Sourced by paulfrasercollectibles.com