The Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games stamps released by Brazilian Post

StampNews.com received information that Brazil Post marked the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games with a new stamp issue. This issue portrays 10 more sports, nine Olympic and one Paralympic: boxing, canoe, fencing, football, golf, handball, Paralympic judo, table tennis, taekwondo and triathlon. The philatelic release was revealed and put into circulation into circulation on the 6th of August.

The Olympic and Paralympic logos credit the postage stamps as official Games products, adding value to the philatelic pieces, which has the role of bringing the memory of this world event staged in Brazil to future generations.

It is the second launch of Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games commemorative stamps. The first series was hugely successful and reaffirmed the power of engagement Olympic and Paralympic memorabilia holds. These 10 new stamps will be praised for their modernity, focused modalities, colors and design.

In 2015, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee celebrates two decades fulfilling its mission to promote the Paralympic Movement across the country and organize the participation of our athletes in international competitions. During this time, Paralympic sport in Brazil has made great strides and today Brazilian athletes are established on the world stage.

The Rio 2016 Games will be the climax of the current wave that the Paralympic Movement has been riding, as well as the beginning of a new upward trajectory. The second launch of the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games commemorative stamps continues a milestone. The Brazilian Post Office, upon providing this beautiful tribute to the Olympic and Paralympic modalities, plays a key role in achieving our goals. The stamps will take Rio 2016 Games to the world and will help preserve this memorable celebration.