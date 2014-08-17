Stamp issue paying tribute to Sergio Vieira de Mello – Brazilian diplomat and activist

StampNews.com is glad to inform that Brazil Post has prepared the next stamp issue commemorating its famous personalities and leaders. This stamp was issued on the 19th of August in honor of Sergio Vieira de Mello.

The stamp shows a photo of Sergio Vieira de Mello, portrayed by photographer Evan Schneider (UN) on May 27, 2003, when was announced his appointment as UN Special Representative for Iraq. On the left side, appears the inscription "Tribute to Sergio Vieira de Mello" for his humanistic character, example of performance in the defense of human rights and the values that inspire the perpetuation of his memory and the ongoing debate of his thought and dedication to support the reconstruction of communities affected by war and extreme violence.

On 19 August, Sergio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in Iraqi capital in the bloodiest attack suffered by the United Nations Organization.

August 19th was chosen by the United Nations General Assembly, in December 2008, as the World Day of Humanitarian Action to "contribute to the increased public awareness about the humanitarian work and the importance of international cooperation, and to honor all humanitarian workers of the world".

The date was dedicated in memory of those who died in the attack in Baghdad and the many humanitarian workers who lose their lives every year in various parts of the world. For the UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, "the example of Sergio, and all our colleagues who died, continues to inspire and remind us that the power to transform our world is in our hands, if we have the courage to use it".